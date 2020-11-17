Newsweek Names First Internet Bank Best Small Business Checking Account

First Internet Bank announced today that it has been recognized for offering the “Best Small Business Checking Account” in Newsweek’s America’s Best Banks 2021.

First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker said, “Long before I started First Internet Bank, I was a small business owner and lifelong entrepreneur. Owning a small business is all-consuming, with little time for errands – especially during ‘bankers’ hours.’ We provide small business owners powerful digital banking tools that help them easily understand their financial position, so they can focus on growth. And, without an expensive branch network to maintain, our online bank is able to offer some of the highest interest rates for business and personal banking customers. It is truly an honor to be recognized as a top provider of small business banking solutions.”