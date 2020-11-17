 

Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed to Taat’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 22:01  |  106   |   |   

To augment current digital marketing initiatives, the Company has produced a series of video advertisements which are to be shown to potential users of Taat in the United States, who are current tobacco smokers of legal age. Between short-form brand advertisements as well as a 45-second segment featuring the Company’s CEO Setti Coscarella briefly narrating Taat’s approach to capturing market share in the tobacco industry, the Company believes these advertisements could improve brand recall and conversion rates for promotional campaigns. Additionally, Mr. Coscarella has officially been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to reveal a lineup of video advertisements it has created for promotional initiatives which are currently underway for the upcoming launch of Taat in Ohio. As announced in the Company’s November 6, 2020 press release, in late October 2020 Taat began a USD $150,000 digital marketing campaign for its TryTaat landing page (http://trytaat.com) to encourage current tobacco smokers of legal age in Ohio to request a free sample of Taat Original, Smooth, or Menthol by mail. Taat product samples from TryTaat are available to current tobacco smokers of legal age anywhere in the continental United States. Since launching this campaign, which has only been partially completed as of this writing, the Company has received an average of more than 100 sample requests per day from smokers across the country, converting nearly one third of unique visits to TryTaat into confirmed requests, a rate considered exceptionally high for landing pages in any industry1. As part of these current initiatives, the Company has produced a series of video advertisements with an objective of attracting the attention of current smokers of legal age, cultivating awareness of the Taat brand name, and prompting requests for product samples on the TryTaat landing page. The video advertisements have been compiled into a “Promo Reel” format, which can be viewed below in this press release or on the Company’s YouTube channel.

