Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology and digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020

Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020

A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.itamar-medical.com.