 

G1 Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on Trilaciclib and Rintodestrant at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that final overall survival (OS) data from its randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) were consistent with preliminary findings announced last year, and showed that trilaciclib significantly improved median OS for patients treated with trilaciclib in combination with a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine/carboplatin. These data will be presented in a Spotlight Poster Session at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on Wednesday, December 9. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class investigational therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer treated with chemotherapy.

The company will also present updated monotherapy findings from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing clinical trial of rintodestrant, a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in development for treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer.

“The findings in the triple-negative breast cancer trial support our strategy to continue to evaluate the potential of trilaciclib to enhance the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “We expect to initiate a pivotal trial of trilaciclib in metastatic TNBC in 2021 with overall survival as the primary endpoint, and will provide additional details on the trial during the 2020 SABCS.”

Information on G1 presentations at 2020 SABCS follows below; additional details are available on the SABCS website.

Title: Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer: final analysis of a randomized Phase 2 trial
Presenter: Joyce O’Shaughnessy, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center
Poster #PD1-06:Spotlight Poster Discussion 1
Date/time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 4:00–5:15 p.m. CT

Title: Rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer: updated Phase 1 results and dose selection
Presenter: Philippe Aftimos, M.D., Institut Jules Bordet, Université Libre de Bruxelles
Poster #PS12-04: Poster Session 12
Date/time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

Title: Pharmacodynamic analysis from a Phase 1 study of rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in ER+/HER2– locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer
Presenter: Philippe Aftimos, M.D., Institut Jules Bordet, Université Libre de Bruxelles

