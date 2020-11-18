 

Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brixmor Property Group to Launch Testing Sites at 340 Retail Locations Across the U.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of a master license agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers with retailers including T.J. Maxx, Kroger, Wal-Mart, and L.A. Fitness, among others. Collection Sites will lease space in the parking lots of 340 shopping centers owned by Brixmor for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.

“Based on the initial strong demand from the first 20 collection sites, we know Americans are looking for the convenient and effective COVID-19 testing solution that Collection Sites offers,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “We are pleased that our subsidiary is able to provide greater access to testing, where and when people need it. By making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can combat this virus and help flatten the curve.”

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas-based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 340 Brixmor locations in 32 U.S. states with California and Texas targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation this month with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

“Our shopping centers play a critical role in the communities we serve, providing access to essential retail services such as groceries, pharmacies and medical services,” said Howard Porter, senior vice president of specialty leasing for Brixmor. “Adding a much-needed service such as COVID-19 testing stations is just another meaningful way to use our conveniently located centers as community assets.”

QuestCap’s/Collection Sites’ real estate broker, Ryan Zickler of Zickler Associates LLC, also headquartered in Indiana, presented the concept to Brixmor as a means to serve their communities by providing a convenient location for COVID testing.  Zickler brokered the transaction and helped facilitate post lease execution logistics between the parties.

17.11.20
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose Medical Company
11.11.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement to Offer COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols for The Elf On The Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey
26.10.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brookfield Properties to Launch Testing Sites at 73 Shopping Mall Locations Across the U.S.
21.10.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big Boxstore Locations Across the U.S.

15.11.20
685
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name