 

Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors George Chardukian CFP, Adam Goldstein CFP and Maria Peralta have launched their independent practice, Adara Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. The team will leverage LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms and receive ongoing, personalized support from LPL professionals for day-to-day operations as well as long-term business management. The advisors reported having served approximately $380 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from RBC Capital Markets.

Based in Tucson, Ariz., the Adara team said they feel more like family than co-workers. Chardukian, who has been in the industry since 1982, hired Goldstein as a college intern, leading to his full-time employment immediately after graduation. Chardukian mentored Goldstein over the years, thinking long-term about his business and his clients and establishing the path for succession. Goldstein is now co-founder and president of Adara, as well as a 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor. They expanded the practice with Peralta, who has a background in public service and brings a different view to the business as a female financial advisor. Amy Montiel rounds out the team as client service concierge. All four team members are service-minded and detail-driven, committed to continuing the legacy practice that Chardukian started decades ago.

Adara Wealth Management was founded on the principal of “always doing the right thing, for the right reasons, and in the right way for our clients,” said Chardukian. “We will always treat clients the way we would treat our own family and friends. It’s a simple idea built on believing that what’s in our clients’ best interests is also what is in our best interest.”

That client-first mindset led to their decision to launch a new independent practice that provides the team with access to enhanced technology and the ability to deliver a differentiated service experience to their clients. “With support from LPL, we can push ahead and take our client experience to the next level. We’ll be at the forefront of what’s going on in the industry and offer the services that clients desire and expect,” Goldstein said.

