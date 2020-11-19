 

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is keeping the holideals coming! Starting TOMORROW, November 20, get a new Google Pixel 4a with 5G for $0, with just the sales tax, or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99 on the nation’s first and largest 5G network, plus a sleighful of additional deals on Samsung and Pixel devices. Ring in the holidays with a new phone from the Un-carrier and end it with your holiday budget intact.

For all the Samsung fans…

  • Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99 — that’s $600 off — via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on T-Mobile's interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and add a new qualifying line or switch to T-Mobile.
  • Get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G, or Z Fold2 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and trade in an eligible device.
  • Pick up one Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G or Z Fold2 5G and get up to $1,000 off a second one via 24 monthly bill credits. Simply get both phones on EIP and add a qualifying line (new customers add two lines) or switch to T-Mobile.
  • Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $99, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you pick it up on EIP and add a qualifying line.
  • Get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP activate a qualifying line of service.

…for all the Pixel lovers:

  • Get a free Google Pixel 4a with 5G via bill 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP, add a new qualifying line and trade in an eligible device.
  • Get half off the Google Pixel 4a with 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP, add a new qualifying line OR trade in an eligible device.

… and for the gadget lovers:

  • Finish off your list with stocking stuffers and connect your family with the latest wearables, tablets and trackers with rate plans starting at just $5 per month starting tomorrow so you can work out and leave your phone behind or stream video from your tablet.

And with that new phone comes all that Un-carrier value. Magenta customers get the industry's best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays and an unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield. And of course, unlimited talk, text and 5G data included at no extra charge.

