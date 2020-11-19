BeyondMinds Raises $15M to Take on Massive AI Market Failure Rate with Production-Ready, Customizable Enterprise Solutions

BeyondMinds, which already services Microsoft, Samsung, to use funds from Marius Nacht and Grove Ventures to further expand in global market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondMinds , an artificial intelligence startup developing a universally applicable and easily adaptable AI solution, has raised $15 million co-led by leading Israeli venture capital fund Grove Ventures and private investor Marius Nacht. The infusion of funds will finance its global expansion and the ongoing development of its innovative AI solution, and strengthen its management team with prominent executives. BeyondMinds is accelerating the wide-scale adoption of AI by enabling companies to successfully overcome the challenges that have prevented AI from proceeding "beyond" theoretical proof-of-concept exercises to robust and resilient deployments.