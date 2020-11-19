 

Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 20:32  |  20   |   |   

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance has launched the Protective Marketplace, a unique platform providing top safety and risk management resources all in one place. The Protective Marketplace can be reached at marketplace.protectiveinsurance.com.

The rapid growth of safety solutions for the trucking industry has made the job of fleet safety manager both easier and more difficult. The tools available help improve safety and make companies more efficient; however, finding the right tool for the job can be a challenge.

The Protective Marketplace, powered by Roadz, provides fleet safety managers with a digital marketplace to research and buy third-party solutions through an integrated and seamless experience.

“This new capability speaks to where we’re going as an organization – this is focused on making the roads, and people, safer,” said Harry Storck, Director, Risk Controls. “We are enabling efficient access to impactful safety solutions, increasing the value Protective delivers to clients and prospective clients.”

The types of resources available through the Protective Marketplace include:

•  Distracted Driving              •  Driver Gamification
•  Driver Behavior   •  Roadside Assistance
•  Camera & ADAS   •  Asset Tracking
•  Driver Training   •  Regulatory Compliance
•  HR Solutions    

The Protective Marketplace is a way to connect customers to products and services that can improve safety and reduce liability. Protective is the only insurance provider offering this marketplace.

About Protective Insurance
Based in Carmel, Indiana, Protective Insurance Company is a property-casualty insurer specializing in transportation and workers’ compensation through its underwriting companies, Protective Insurance Company and Sagamore Insurance Company. With a 90-year tradition of delivering the highest-quality, customized insurance products, Protective Insurance Company offers coverages for trucking fleets, workers’ compensation, and independent contractors through its agency partners retail distribution channels and program businesses. For more information, visit www.protectiveinsurance.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Protective Insurance Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Protective Insurance has launched the Protective Marketplace, a unique platform providing top safety and risk management resources all in one place. The Protective Marketplace can be reached at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
03.11.20
Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months