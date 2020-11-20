 

AKVA group ASA Land Based contract signed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

With reference to the stock notice of 20 December 2019 AKVA group ASA (AKVA) hereby announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, AKVA group Land Based Norway AS, has been awarded the contract for the full grow-out RAS project from Nordic Aqua Ningbo Co., Ltd.

Nordic Aqua Partner A/S has now completed their equity financing and the project is scheduled to start up in January 2021.

The value of AKVA’s delivery is estimated to be EUR 50 million for the first phase (4,000 tonnes).

AKVA will participate with up to EUR 3,1 million in equity.

Dated: 20 November 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


AKVA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKVA group ASA Land Based contract signed With reference to the stock notice of 20 December 2019 AKVA group ASA (AKVA) hereby announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, AKVA group Land Based Norway AS, has been awarded the contract for the full grow-out RAS project from Nordic Aqua Ningbo …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 112 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Baudax Bio Announces an additional Orange Book listed patent for ANJESO
New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio across multiple blood cancers ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
19.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Potential new land based project
18.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
17.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
16.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
13.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
12.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
11.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
10.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
09.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares