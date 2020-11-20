 

Lululemon Names Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Frank joined lululemon in 2016, and, effective Nov. 23, will become the company’s first female CFO.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of lululemon, said: “Meghan has a unique and comprehensive understanding of retail gained through her experience across finance and merchandise planning. Earlier this year, when we started to navigate the COVID-19 environment, Meghan confidently took on more responsibility within the company and demonstrated agility, business acumen, and natural leadership skills. I’m thrilled to be working closely with her in her new role and benefiting from her strategic insights.”

“I’m honored to be taking on this role and working alongside an incredibly talented leadership team,” said Ms. Frank. “We continue to see many opportunities ahead for lululemon and I’m excited to be part of the journey as we further build on our momentum and work to deliver on our strategic growth priorities.”

Ms. Frank has more than 20 years of experience within the retail industry. She joined lululemon in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and, since April, has served as interim co-CFO, along with Alex Grieve, Vice President, Controller for the company. Previously, Ms. Frank held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew, where she served for nearly a decade. She earned her B.A. from Colgate University.

As CFO, Ms. Frank will assume responsibility for the finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, asset protection, facilities, operations excellence, and strategy functions.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.

Lululemon Athletica Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lululemon Names Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Frank joined lululemon in 2016, and, effective Nov. 23, will become the company’s first female CFO. Calvin McDonald, CEO of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year
Arcimoto and City of Orlando Launch Joint Municipal Pilot Program to Test Ultra-efficient Electric ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Lululemon Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Kourtney Gibson
08.11.20
3 Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
30.10.20
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, Innovation, and Diversity & Inclusion
28.10.20
lululemon athletica Inc. Releases Impact Agenda, Unveiling its Social and Environmental Goals and Strategies to Create a Healthier Future
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
16
Lululemon