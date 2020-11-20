 

AAON Named a Mosaic Top Inclusive Workplace

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it has been named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber. Mosaic is the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led coalition of companies and nonprofit partners that celebrate diversity, champion equity and cultivate inclusion within the region’s business community. In order to qualify as a Top Inclusive Workplace, a company or organization must complete the Mosaic Index and report in the areas of CEO commitment, diverse suppliers, diverse people, internal policy and community outreach.

“AAON is honored to be named as a Top Inclusive Workplace in recognition of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON. “We know that diversity and inclusion are key drivers for furthering innovation, productivity and team member engagement at AAON.”

AAON has two team member resource groups: AAON Veterans Empowering Through Service (V.E.T.S.) and the Women’s Alliance and Resource Program (WARP). AAON employs individuals from over 32 countries, and has a focus on promoting from within. On-site classes are available to help team members develop professionally and advance in the company such as: English as a Second Language, Spanish Language Classes, and Frontline Leadership Training for new and existing leaders.

About Mosaic
Mosaic is the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led coalition of companies and nonprofit partners that celebrate diversity, champion equity and cultivate inclusion within the region’s business community. Mosaic seeks to leverage the region’s diversity to improve perceptions of our community and grow the economy. Ultimately, Mosaic wishes to catapult the Tulsa region into the forefront of diversity and inclusion through talent recruitment initiatives and business retention and expansion efforts.

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact:
Stephanie Cameron
AAON, Inc.
918-688-9796
stephaniec@aaon.com


