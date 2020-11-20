 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will participate at two upcoming conferences:

  • Cowen Inc.’s 3rd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is being held on November 30 – December 2, 2020. Mr. Mauff will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

  • 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Cannabis Summit is being held on December 15 - 16, 2020. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:30am ET.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com


ZeitTitel
13:55 Uhr
Jushi Holdings Inc. Increases Equity Ownership Interest in Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Majority-Owned, Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder
19.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Majority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Facility in Virginia Has Commenced Operations; Opens First of Six Dispensaries in Virginia and 12th BEYOND/HELLO Retail Location Nationally
18.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Sponsors Six Events with Current Initiatives’ the Laundry Project in Pennsylvania
10.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 24, 2020
09.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Provisional License for Medical Cannabis Cultivation in Portugal
26.10.20
Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.