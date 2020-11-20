 

Cenovus and Husky announce leadership team for combined company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 15:00  |  77   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the executive leadership team that is expected to lead the combined company created through the strategic combination of Cenovus and Husky announced on October 25, 2020.

“We believe it is important to move forward and establish the leadership team for the combined company to ensure we are well-positioned to begin capturing the synergies of this deal immediately after closing,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President and Chief Executive Officer. “Having a strong and experienced leadership team in place on day one is critical as we work to build a more integrated and resilient company that is well-positioned to succeed as a Canadian energy leader in the years ahead.”

The composition of the anticipated management team was determined through discussions with leadership teams from both companies.

Immediately following the close of the transaction, Cenovus’s executive team is expected to consist of:

  • Alex Pourbaix – President & Chief Executive Officer
  • Jeff Hart – Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer
  • Jon McKenzie – Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer
  • Keith Chiasson – Executive Vice-President, Downstream
  • Andrew Dahlin – Executive Vice-President, Safety & Operations Technical Services
  • Norrie Ramsay – Executive Vice-President, Upstream – Thermal, Major Projects & Offshore
  • Kam Sandhar – Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development
  • Sarah Walters – Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services
  • Drew Zieglgansberger – Executive Vice-President, Upstream – Conventional & Integration
  • Rhona DelFrari – Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice-President, Stakeholder Engagement
  • Gary Molnar – Senior Vice-President Legal, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Husky and Cenovus agreed to combine their respective businesses and entered into an arrangement agreement, dated October 24, 2020. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021, with the combined company continuing to operate as Cenovus and remaining headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

ADVISORY
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Husky in light of their experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Husky believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “ensure”, “establish”, “expect”, “facilitate”, “goal”, “position”, “strategy”, “will” or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about: the composition of the anticipated executive team; and the expected date of closing of the transaction.

Seite 1 von 3
Husky Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cenovus and Husky announce leadership team for combined company CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the executive leadership team that is expected to lead the combined company created through the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Cenovus and Husky to hold special shareholder meetings on proposed Plan of Arrangement
29.10.20
Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend and Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments
29.10.20
Husky Energy Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
25.10.20
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
3
Husky Energy Suspends West White Rose Project