 

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 3-year Cement Supply Contract With Eiffage Génie Civil

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a partnership contract with Eiffage Génie Civil.

From 2021 and for the coming three years, Hoffmann Green will supply Eiffage Génie Civil with its clinker-free low-carbon cement resulting from H-UKR technology for the construction of civil engineering infrastructures such as water towers, water retention basins, storage silos and civil engineering structures. This order commitment, covering a total volume of approximately 50,000 m3, crystalizes both players’ desire to innovate and their environmental commitments in order to contribute to reducing the construction sector’s carbon impact.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This multi-year commitment is extremely positive and tangible, as it means that – starting next year – civil engineering infrastructure elements will be built by Eiffage Génie Civil, throughout France, using concrete that has a substantially lower carbon footprint thanks to our cement. Our company’s entrance onto this new infrastructure market is a decisive milestone in Hoffmann Green’s commercial development, and yet again demonstrates the competitiveness of our products. Furthermore, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with a group such as Eiffage with whom we share a common vision: to build tomorrow’s infrastructures in a more environmentally responsible way”.

Simon Chamoret, Operational Director of Eiffage Génie Civil in charge of regional activities, specifies: “Eiffage is recognized for its focus on sustainable development. In particular, we are committed to a low-carbon approach to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, both in terms of our own emissions and those related to our activities. The partnership with Hoffmann Green is part of this eco-responsible approach since concrete made from cement with a low carbon footprint is a differentiating element in the development of our projects. It will thus enable us to enhance our continuous improvement approach regarding the sustainability of our civil engineering infrastructures”.

Eiffage has been working closely with Hoffmann Green for several years now to integrate its cements into construction projects. Using prefabricated elements, Hoffmann Green's low-impact cements will be used in two projects carried out by Eiffage Construction in inner Paris: Ateliers Gaité de Montparnasse and the L1VE tertiary complex on Avenue de la Grande Armée.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Eiffage Génie Civil

Eiffage Génie Civil is involved in numerous projects in France and abroad, particularly in Africa, from design to construction. Works of art, civil engineering for facilities, underground work, sea and river construction sites, earthworks, demolition-decontamination, foundations and restoration/repair work represent the teams’ day-to-day activities.

