 

Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 23 November 2020 at 15:00 EET

Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its virtual Capital Markets Day 2020.

Date:                 Tuesday, 8 December 2020
 Time:                 14:00 – approx. 16:00 EET
 Webcast:           https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-cmd

During the event the management will provide you with an update on the strategy and financial performance of Sanoma Group and its two businesses, Learning and Media Finland. Presentations will be given by all members of Sanoma’s Executive Management Team: Susan Duinhoven (President & CEO), Markus Holm (CFO & COO), Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning) and Pia Kalsta (CEO, Sanoma Media Finland).

The presentations will be held in English. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions through the webcast platform. Presentation material will be available on Sanoma’s website at Sanoma.com/investors at the beginning of the event and there will be recordings of the webcast after the event.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our virtual Capital Markets Day 2020.

Susan Duinhoven
President & CEO

For more information, please contact Sanoma Investor Relations:

  • by email ir@sanoma.com
  • by phone Sanna Sandvall, Financial Communications Manager, +358 40 7600 794

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Sanoma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020 Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 23 November 2020 at 15:00 EET Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020 Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its virtual Capital Markets Day 2020. Date:                 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
20.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
19.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
18.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
17.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
12.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
11.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
10.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
09.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
06.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions