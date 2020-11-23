 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 November 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 23 November 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                               

 

 

  		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
23/11/2020
Share Price:
£6.18 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 23/11/2020
Share Price:
£6.18 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/11/2020
Jon Marchant 20 20 3,642
Katy Wilde 20 20 2,931
Lewis Alcraft 20 20 7,388
Alan Dale 20 20 1,527
Benjamin Ford 21 21 170
Nicholas Wiles 20 20 88

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-end-


