 

Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 18:00  |  63   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand Thompson Hotels. As the first Thompson Hotel property in Texas, Thompson Dallas is located at 205 N. Akard Street in the historic George-Dahl-designed building, The National, and features 219 rooms, including 52 suites, two penthouse suites and two world-class culinary destinations: Nine at The National and Catbird. The restoration of The National’s $460 million preservation, paired with the Thompson Hotels brand’s elevated culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design, bridges Dallas’ rich legacy of The National with the Thompson Hotels brand’s take on modern luxury at the refined edge of travel. The hotel’s design is brought to life through a collaboration between Caroline Todd of Todd Interiors and Cindy Zelazny of Interiors Limited. Merriman Anderson Architects are the architects of record for the development and are also involved in the interior design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006083/en/

The lobby of the new Thompson Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

The lobby of the new Thompson Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

“Modern-day Dallas represents a global destination for culture, gastronomy and entertainment, and Thompson Dallas personifies the evocative spirit and refined edge of one of The Lone Star State’s most sophisticated cities,” said Steve Shern, general manager, Thompson Dallas. “This is a historic moment for Dallas, and we are proud to welcome guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and the Dallas community to experience Thompson Hotels’ unparalleled guest experience.”

The National & Thompson Dallas Design

Originally designed by George Dahl, the architect responsible for iconic Dallas establishments such as the art deco buildings of Fair Park and Neiman Marcus Downtown, The National historic elements include restored original wood panels inlaid with brass that line the walls of the ninth floor and the original 17,555 hand cut exterior marble panels sourced from the same quarry as the marble used for the Parthenon. More than $2 million of art and one-of-a-kind furnishings from Frieze London, PAD London, and internationally recognized galleries were personally selected by interior designer Caroline Todd and are located throughout the property. Beyond housing Thompson Dallas, The National expects to be home to a variety of influential businesses and organizations including Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Seite 1 von 5
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand Thompson Hotels. As the first Thompson Hotel property in Texas, Thompson Dallas is located at 205 N. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
Merck Submits Applications for Licensure of V114, the Company’s Investigational 15-valent ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Hyatt and Banyan Cay Development Announce Plans for Banyan Cay Resort & Golf, a Destination Hotel
17.11.20
Hyatt Announces Hyatt Loves Local Initiative in Support of Local Small Businesses Across the Globe
10.11.20
Hyatt Launches Special Offer Inspiring Travelers to Dream Away and Get Away
04.11.20
Hyatt Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results