Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand Thompson Hotels. As the first Thompson Hotel property in Texas, Thompson Dallas is located at 205 N. Akard Street in the historic George-Dahl-designed building, The National, and features 219 rooms, including 52 suites, two penthouse suites and two world-class culinary destinations: Nine at The National and Catbird. The restoration of The National’s $460 million preservation, paired with the Thompson Hotels brand’s elevated culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design, bridges Dallas’ rich legacy of The National with the Thompson Hotels brand’s take on modern luxury at the refined edge of travel. The hotel’s design is brought to life through a collaboration between Caroline Todd of Todd Interiors and Cindy Zelazny of Interiors Limited. Merriman Anderson Architects are the architects of record for the development and are also involved in the interior design.
“Modern-day Dallas represents a global destination for culture, gastronomy and entertainment, and Thompson Dallas personifies the evocative spirit and refined edge of one of The Lone Star State’s most sophisticated cities,” said Steve Shern, general manager, Thompson Dallas. “This is a historic moment for Dallas, and we are proud to welcome guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and the Dallas community to experience Thompson Hotels’ unparalleled guest experience.”
The National & Thompson Dallas Design
Originally designed by George Dahl, the architect responsible for iconic Dallas establishments such as the art deco buildings of Fair Park and Neiman Marcus Downtown, The National historic elements include restored original wood panels inlaid with brass that line the walls of the ninth floor and the original 17,555 hand cut exterior marble panels sourced from the same quarry as the marble used for the Parthenon. More than $2 million of art and one-of-a-kind furnishings from Frieze London, PAD London, and internationally recognized galleries were personally selected by interior designer Caroline Todd and are located throughout the property. Beyond housing Thompson Dallas, The National expects to be home to a variety of influential businesses and organizations including Downtown Dallas, Inc.
