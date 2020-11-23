Hyatt Grows Thompson Hotels Brand With Opening of Thompson Dallas

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand Thompson Hotels. As the first Thompson Hotel property in Texas, Thompson Dallas is located at 205 N. Akard Street in the historic George-Dahl-designed building, The National, and features 219 rooms, including 52 suites, two penthouse suites and two world-class culinary destinations: Nine at The National and Catbird. The restoration of The National’s $460 million preservation, paired with the Thompson Hotels brand’s elevated culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design, bridges Dallas’ rich legacy of The National with the Thompson Hotels brand’s take on modern luxury at the refined edge of travel. The hotel’s design is brought to life through a collaboration between Caroline Todd of Todd Interiors and Cindy Zelazny of Interiors Limited. Merriman Anderson Architects are the architects of record for the development and are also involved in the interior design.

