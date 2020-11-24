 

Albertsons Companies Implements Contactless Temperature and Health Screening across All Facilities

Associates and vendors working in any Albertsons Companies location to get enhanced health screening including contactless temperature checks

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today that it has taken another step in enhancing its safe environment by implementing a contactless temperature check and health screening solution for associates and vendors. The new technology, now being deployed across all Albertsons Companies locations, enables a safer and more reliable health screening process for those who work in their stores and facilities. 

After extensive testing and process refinements, the selected technology, provided by Turing Video Inc., leverages a built-in touchless body temperature scanner and a digital COVID-19 health questionnaire. The new screening solution can help to avoid potential exposure for health screeners while ensuring effective temperature screening for all associates.  The enhanced process will be implemented across all markets regardless of their COVID-19 risk state, enabling Albertsons Companies to adhere to the latest CDC recommendations and regional mandates pertaining to health screenings. Upon successful completion of the temperature screening and validation of the heath questionnaire, visible stickers are printed with “CLEAR” and the associate’s photo, which can then be worn by those screened who are not in food production areas. For those in food production positions, the stickers will be logged in the department.

“The health and safety of associates working in our facilities is a top priority, and the enhanced health screening process provides us with peace of mind while promoting a healthy workplace” said Susan Morris, Chief Operations Officer, Albertsons Companies. “After testing multiple options, we are grateful for the support and partnership of Turing Video to deliver an effective, scalable solution.” 

“Turing Video is excited to team up with Albertsons in this partnership,” said Jerry Zhong, Co-Founder and President of Turing Video. “A quick, easy, contactless, and effective health screen is a key to containing the spread of COVID-19, and Albertsons Companies quickly recognized the value in implementing this system.”

About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach. 

