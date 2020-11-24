Starbucks to Host Biennial Investor Day on December 9, 2020
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its biennial Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations will begin at Noon Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) and the event is expected to last approximately two hours.
The webcast event will include closed captioning and may be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the company’s website the following day.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 32,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005850/en/
