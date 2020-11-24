Starbucks to Host Biennial Investor Day on December 9, 2020

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its biennial Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations will begin at Noon Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) and the event is expected to last approximately two hours.

The webcast event will include closed captioning and may be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the company’s website the following day.