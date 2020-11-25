SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global riflescopes market size is expected to reach USD 10.25 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing enhancements in military and defense equipment are expected to drive the demand for riflescopes in the projected time. Moreover, the growing demand for target precision in long-range rifles is likely to support the market growth in the estimated time.