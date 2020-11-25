 

Mortgage Rates Hold Steady Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 16:00  |  35   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey  (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.72 percent.

“Mortgage rates remain at record lows and while that has fueled a refinance boom, it’s been driven mainly by higher income borrowers. With about 20 million borrowers eligible to refinance, lower- and middle-income borrowers are leaving money on the table by not taking advantage of low rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “On the homebuying side, demand continues to surge, and it has created a seller’s market where inventory is at a record low and home prices are rising, beginning to offset the benefits of the low rates.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending November 25, 2020, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.68 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28 percent with an average 0.6 point, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.15 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.16 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.85 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.43 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully-amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35159f9a-3513-4675 ...


Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mortgage Rates Hold Steady Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey  (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.72 percent. “Mortgage rates remain …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for October 2020
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $891 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F93
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $328 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J32
20.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-120
19.11.20
Mortgage Rates Drop, Hitting a Record Low for the Thirteenth Time this Year
18.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $637 Million SLST Securitization
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $961 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F92
17.11.20
Freddie Mac Research Shows that Forbearance Has Helped Mitigate the Damage to Homeowners During the Pandemic
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
13.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740