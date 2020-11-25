 

Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it has received from the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission notice of early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its proposed acquisition of substantially all of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”). This clearance represents the most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction, and re-affirms the anticipated closing of the deal in December 2020.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule. With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned. We look forward to realizing the benefits of operating these assets under Cleveland-Cliffs, and are excited with the significant optimization potential that will come from the integration with our current footprint. As we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, we pledge to take great care of our expanded workforce and to support manufacturing in our country, through the safe and environmentally friendly production of steel. More than ever, we are ready for a great future for Cleveland-Cliffs and our people.”

The completion of the transaction remains subject to other customary closing approvals and conditions, all of which the company expects to settle before the completion of the transaction.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is among the largest vertically integrated producers of differentiated iron ore and steel in North America. With an emphasis on non-commoditized products, the Company is uniquely positioned to supply both customized iron ore pellets and steel solutions to a quality-focused customer base. AK Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs, is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products. The AK Tube and Precision Partners businesses provide customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. In 2020, Cliffs also expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 11,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com or www.aksteel.com.

