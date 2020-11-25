Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it has received from the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission notice of early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its proposed acquisition of substantially all of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”). This clearance represents the most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction, and re-affirms the anticipated closing of the deal in December 2020.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule. With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned. We look forward to realizing the benefits of operating these assets under Cleveland-Cliffs, and are excited with the significant optimization potential that will come from the integration with our current footprint. As we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, we pledge to take great care of our expanded workforce and to support manufacturing in our country, through the safe and environmentally friendly production of steel. More than ever, we are ready for a great future for Cleveland-Cliffs and our people.”