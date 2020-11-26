Midland and its Partners Complete Several Exploration Programs on High-priority Targets in the Abitibi Region

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the completion of several exploration programs on its active projects in the Abitibi region. These gold projects are located in the Detour Lake belt (Sunday Lake and Lower Detour faults), in an area southwest of Chapais, and along the prolific Cadillac Break.



In the Detour Lake belt, several exploration programs were conducted this fall, with drilling on the Samson project, geophysical and geochemical surveys on the Gaudet-Fenelon and La Peltrie properties in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”), as well as compilation and targeting work on the Casault project, in partnership with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”). Drilling was also conducted with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) on the Maritime-Cadillac project, as well as mechanical stripping on the Lewis project located southwest of Chapais.