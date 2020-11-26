Midland and its Partners Complete Several Exploration Programs on High-priority Targets in the Abitibi Region
MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the completion of several exploration programs
on its active projects in the Abitibi region. These gold projects are located in the Detour Lake belt (Sunday Lake and Lower Detour faults), in an area southwest of Chapais, and along the prolific
Cadillac Break.
In the Detour Lake belt, several exploration programs were conducted this fall, with drilling on the Samson project, geophysical and geochemical surveys on the Gaudet-Fenelon and La Peltrie properties in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”), as well as compilation and targeting work on the Casault project, in partnership with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”). Drilling was also conducted with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) on the Maritime-Cadillac project, as well as mechanical stripping on the Lewis project located southwest of Chapais.
Due to current delays experienced in assay laboratories, all assay results from these various exploration programs are expected to come in early December.
Highlights:
- Two (2) drill holes (1, 311 m) completed on Maritime-Cadillac
- Seven (7) drill holes (1,810 m) completed on Samson – Golden Delilah
- Geophysical and geochemical surveys conducted on La Peltrie and Gaudet-Fenelon
- Stripping completed on a new gold showing on Lewis
- Assay results expected in early December for all these programs
- Several drilling campaigns to come in the winter of 2021 with a minimum of 5,000 metres
Cadillac Break
The Maritime-Cadillac property, a joint venture between Agnico Eagle (51%) and Midland (49%), is located along the Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec.
A drilling campaign consisting of two (2) drill holes totalling 1,311,0 metres was conducted this fall on the Maritime-Cadillac JV property in partnership with Agnico Eagle. The drilling program included one drill hole (121-20-41) totalling 879.0 metres and testing the down-plunge extension of the Dyke East zone at a vertical depth of 700 metres. The drill hole intersected the target over approximately 15 metres core length: an intermediate intrusion altered to biotite-carbonate-chlorite and containing up to 2% pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization with trace arsenopyrite, from 761.5 to 776.5 metres depth.
