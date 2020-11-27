Providence Resources P.l.c. Notification of Interest in Share Capital
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 27.11.2020, 08:10 | 30 | 0 |
Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”) have been informed by Tom Anderson that he has sold 10,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company and his
shareholding has fallen below 3% of the issued share capital.
Simon Brett
Company Secretary
27 November 2020
End
|INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
|Providence Resources P.l.c.
|Tel: +353 1 219 4074
|Alan S Linn,
|Chief Executive Officer
|J&E Davy
|Tel: +353 1 679 6363
|Anthony Farrell
|MEDIA ENQUIRIES
|Murray Consultants
|Tel: +353 1 498 0300
|Joe Heron
Providence Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0