Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2020 | Results

Shareholders of MCH Group Ltd. give clear approval to the capital increases and the entry of Lupa Systems as an anchor shareholder.





Implementation of the two capital increases for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million as per the prospectus to be available on 30 November 2020.





Subscription period from 30 November to 4 December 2020 for the first tranche of the approved capital increases for an amount of CHF 30 million.



At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 November 2020, the shareholders of MCH Group Ltd. gave their clear approval to all the proposals of the Board of Directors with more than 96% of votes in favour. A total of 622 shareholders, representing 84% of the nominal value of the shares, voted in writing on the Board of Directors’ proposals. They approved the opting-up clause allowing Lupa Systems to hold a stake of up to 49% without being obliged to make a public offer, as well as the two capital increases for a total of up to CHF 104.5 million. In addition, they elected James Murdoch, Jeffrey Palker and Eleni Lionaki as new members of the Board of Directors who will be in office after the capital increases have been completed. The amendments to the Statutes in respect of the future composition of the Board of Directors and the lifting of the restrictions on voting rights were similarly approved with a large majority.



“Foundation laid for the future”

“We are delighted by the shareholders’ support. With their decision, they have laid the necessary financial and structural foundation for the future of our company”, said Board Chairman Ulrich Vischer, commenting on the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting. “We will be implementing the capital increases this year still.”

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of MCH Group, explained: “With their approval of the proposals of the Board of Directors, the shareholders are supporting both the package of measures for overcoming the corona crisis and the strategic realignment of the company. This gives us the assurance that we have adopted the right approach, which we will be continuing to pursue with a high level of commitment.”