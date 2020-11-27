 

Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2020 | Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 08:40  |  80   |   |   

Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA").

Approval of the package of measures and initiation of the first tranche of capital increases

  • Shareholders of MCH Group Ltd. give clear approval to the capital increases and the entry of Lupa Systems as an anchor shareholder.
  • Implementation of the two capital increases for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million as per the prospectus to be available on 30 November 2020.
  • Subscription period from 30 November to 4 December 2020 for the first tranche of the approved capital increases for an amount of CHF 30 million.


At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 November 2020, the shareholders of MCH Group Ltd. gave their clear approval to all the proposals of the Board of Directors with more than 96% of votes in favour. A total of 622 shareholders, representing 84% of the nominal value of the shares, voted in writing on the Board of Directors’ proposals. They approved the opting-up clause allowing Lupa Systems to hold a stake of up to 49% without being obliged to make a public offer, as well as the two capital increases for a total of up to CHF 104.5 million. In addition, they elected James Murdoch, Jeffrey Palker and Eleni Lionaki as new members of the Board of Directors who will be in office after the capital increases have been completed. The amendments to the Statutes in respect of the future composition of the Board of Directors and the lifting of the restrictions on voting rights were similarly approved with a large majority.

“Foundation laid for the future”

“We are delighted by the shareholders’ support. With their decision, they have laid the necessary financial and structural foundation for the future of our company”, said Board Chairman Ulrich Vischer, commenting on the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting. “We will be implementing the capital increases this year still.”

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of MCH Group, explained: “With their approval of the proposals of the Board of Directors, the shareholders are supporting both the package of measures for overcoming the corona crisis and the strategic realignment of the company. This gives us the assurance that we have adopted the right approach, which we will be continuing to pursue with a high level of commitment.”

Seite 1 von 5
MCH Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting 27 November 2020 | Results Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"). Approval of the package of measures and initiation of the first tranche of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
Mitteilung | MCH Group | Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung 27. November 2020 | Résultats
05.11.20
Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting
05.11.20
Mitteilung | MCH Group | Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung