 

Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today provided an update for HCCscreenTM, its blood-based early screening test for hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), in China.

Led by the Wuxi municipal government (“Wuxi”) and administered by the National Cancer Center (NCC) in China, the “Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project” is a public health initiative (the “Project”). The goal of the Project is to increase the awareness of liver cancer early screening, and to become a pilot city model in China. For the Project, Wuxi has selected HCCscreenTM for local residents who are high-risk individuals for HCC, and is committed to administering 150,000 tests over a period of three years. Wuxi had entered into a small-scale collaboration agreement with Genetron Health in 2019, and the Project represents an expanded collaboration between the parties. Wuxi is a city in the southern part of Jiangsu Province in eastern China with a population of over six million people, and has emerged as a biopharma innovation hub in recent years.

Separately, Genetron Health has formed a new operating center through a joint venture agreement with Wuxi, in which the parties will closely collaborate on advancing the liver cancer early screening market in China, through the adoption of HCCscreenTM. Under this joint venture agreement, both parties will contribute capital, and Genetron Health will own 90% of the joint venture. In addition to the commitment of using HCCscreenTM for its residents, Wuxi will also provide Genetron Health with other supportive measures including rental, R&D subsidies and tax benefits.

“We are thrilled about this strategic partnership with Wuxi. It represents a major milestone for HCCscreenTM as it will be broadly used in a real-world setting, reflecting its clinical value that both the NCC and Wuxi recognized. Wuxi’s investment and other supportive measures also highlight its commitment to advancing the liver cancer early screening in China,” commented Sizhen Wang, Genetron Health’s co-founder and CEO. “This partnership provides Genetron Health with near term revenue opportunities, as well as a cost-effective structure to build another world-class lab, manufacturing facility and an operating center for future developments. Beyond the financial benefits, the strategic value from this partnership is tremendous. It enables large-scale, real-world adoption of HCCscreenTM, representing an important step for our early screening product development, as well as potentially serving as a pilot model as we navigate the broader commercialization and reimbursement roadmaps in the future. Overall, we expect this initiative to ultimately help drive faster adoption of early cancer detection products in China.”

Seite 1 von 3
Genetron Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Gecina’s Sustainability Performance Levels Confirmed Once Again
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sona Nanotech Inc. and Encourages ...
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 November to 26 November 2020
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
COVID-19 Highlights Role of Early Detection in Fighting Threatening Diseases, Especially Cancer, Genetron CEO Tells CNBC Conference
19.11.20
Genetron Health Named One of the “50 Smartest Companies in China 2020” by MIT Technology Review
12.11.20
Genetron Health to Present at CNBC East Tech West Conference
09.11.20
Genetron Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results and Provides Business Update
29.10.20
Genetron Health to Present at Six Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences