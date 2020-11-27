Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities INVL Baltic Real Estate has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities. The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail …



