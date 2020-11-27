Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.