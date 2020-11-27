 

Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 23:04  |  32   |   |   

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At August 1, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,084 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 538 additional retail stores worldwide. At August 1, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

Guess? Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Exelixis Announces Partner Takeda Receives Approval in Japan for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for the ...
Mogo Launches New Interactive Rainforest Mode in its App
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential ...
Onxeo Has Applied for Admission to Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark and ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth ...
Genetron Health Provides Update on HCCscreen for Liver Cancer Early Screening in China
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity