Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic



29-Nov-2020

Munich, November 29, 2020, 18.30 p.m. CET - Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is currently in advanced, near to final negotiations with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. regarding the sale of its entire stake in Siltronic AG ("Siltronic") of approximately 30.8 percent of Siltronic's total shares outstanding. The sale would take place in the context of a voluntary tender offer by GlobalWafers to the shareholders of Siltronic at an offer price of EUR 125 per share. The Executive Board of the Munich-based chemical group considers this offer price to be attractive and appropriate. A binding agreement (irrevocable undertaking) between the two companies, according to which WACKER will tender its approximately 9.24 million Siltronic shares at this offer price in a voluntary tender offer, is nearly finalized, but remains subject to approval by WACKER's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG is expected to take a decision on this matter in the second week of December 2020.