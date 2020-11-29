DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
Munich, November 29, 2020, 18.30 p.m. CET - Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is currently in advanced, near to final negotiations with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. regarding the sale of its entire stake in Siltronic AG ("Siltronic") of approximately 30.8 percent of Siltronic's total shares outstanding. The sale would take place in the context of a voluntary tender offer by GlobalWafers to the shareholders of Siltronic at an offer price of EUR 125 per share. The Executive Board of the Munich-based chemical group considers this offer price to be attractive and appropriate. A binding agreement (irrevocable undertaking) between the two companies, according to which WACKER will tender its approximately 9.24 million Siltronic shares at this offer price in a voluntary tender offer, is nearly finalized, but remains subject to approval by WACKER's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG is expected to take a decision on this matter in the second week of December 2020.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Issuer and Contact
Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich, Germany
Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com
Additional Information
ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)
Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.
0 Kommentare