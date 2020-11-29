 

DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.11.2020, 19:00  |  87   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic

29-Nov-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, November 29, 2020, 18.30 p.m. CET - Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is currently in advanced, near to final negotiations with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. regarding the sale of its entire stake in Siltronic AG ("Siltronic") of approximately 30.8 percent of Siltronic's total shares outstanding. The sale would take place in the context of a voluntary tender offer by GlobalWafers to the shareholders of Siltronic at an offer price of EUR 125 per share. The Executive Board of the Munich-based chemical group considers this offer price to be attractive and appropriate. A binding agreement (irrevocable undertaking) between the two companies, according to which WACKER will tender its approximately 9.24 million Siltronic shares at this offer price in a voluntary tender offer, is nearly finalized, but remains subject to approval by WACKER's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG is expected to take a decision on this matter in the second week of December 2020.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich, Germany
Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)

Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.

Seite 1 von 2
Wacker Chemie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic 29-Nov-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG ist in weit fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Gesprächen über ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer by GlobalWafers Co., ...
DGAP-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden ...
DGAP-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/11/2020, 18:50 CET/CEST - Siltronic AG is in advanced, near to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 29.11.2020, 18:50 Uhr CET/CEST - Siltronic AG ist in weit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:18 Uhr
GlobalWafers will MDax-Konzern Siltronic für 3,75 Milliarden Euro kaufen
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Verhandlungen mit GlobalWafers über den Verkauf seiner Beteiligung an Siltronic (deutsch)
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER befindet sich in fortgeschrittenen, kurz vor dem Abschluss stehenden Verhandlungen mit GlobalWafers über den Verkauf seiner Beteiligung an Siltronic
27.11.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Neutral'
25.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Outperform'
25.11.20
DGAP-DD: Wacker Chemie AG deutsch
25.11.20
DGAP-DD: Wacker Chemie AG english
25.11.20
UPDATE: AktienSensor: Computersystem tauscht zwei Positionen aus
24.11.20
UBS belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
23.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne dank Impfstoff-Hoffnung und Daten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.07.20
2.585
Wacker - die langfristige Erfolgsstory im MDAX!
29.01.20
2
Wacker Chemie: Neues Kursziel nach den Zahlen