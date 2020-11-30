Update on the intended offer by Sanofi for Kiadis

This is a joint press release by Sanofi (" Sanofi ") and Kiadis Pharma N.V. (" Kiadis "), pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the " Decree ") in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the " Offer "). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the " Offer Document ") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the " AFM ") and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) (the '' FSMA ''). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 30 November 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN and NYSE: SNY) and Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS)

Reference is made to the joint press release by Sanofi and Kiadis dated 2 November 2020 in respect of the Offer to be made by Sanofi at an offer price of EUR 5.45 in cash per share (cum dividend).

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, requiring a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement, Sanofi and Kiadis hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. At the date of this press release, Sanofi will submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten).

In addition, Sanofi and Kiadis confirm that the process to obtain the required competition clearance for the Offer is proceeding. Sanofi and Kiadis anticipate that the Offer will close in the first half of 2021.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Parijs, Frankrijk en Amsterdam, Nederland, 30 november 2020 – Sanofi (Euronext: SAN en NYSE: SNY) en Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussels: KDS)