 

Macy’s National Believe Week Seeks to Raise an Additional $1 Million Through Annual Believe Campaign Benefitting Make-A-Wish

This year, Macy’s (NYSE:M) beloved Believe letter-writing campaign extends National Believe Day to National Believe Week, providing customers the opportunity to double their donations to Make-A-Wish for a full week, helping deliver hope and joy to wish kids and their families when they need it most.

During National Believe Week, from Sunday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 5, Macy’s has pledged $2 for each letter to Santa collected (up to an extra $1 million above the existing $1 million campaign goal) to help children fighting critical illnesses’ life-changing wishes come true. (Photo: Business Wire)

During National Believe Week, from Sunday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 5, Macy's has pledged $2 for each letter to Santa collected (up to an extra $1 million above the existing $1 million campaign goal) to help children fighting critical illnesses' life-changing wishes come true.

From the start of Believe campaign through its final day on Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million. During National Believe Week, from Sunday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 5, Macy’s has pledged $2 for each letter collected (up to an extra $1 million above the existing $1 million campaign goal) to help children fighting critical illnesses’ life-changing wishes come true.

“The impact of a wish forever transforms the lives of Make-A-Wish children battling critical illnesses and provides hope and strength needed to fight harder and look forward to tomorrow,” said Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. “With the extension of National Believe Day to National Believe Week, we’re thrilled to give our customers and communities even more opportunities to safely participate in Macy’s Believe campaign and help Macy’s reach our extra $1 million goal to help more life-changing wish experiences come true.”

In celebration of National Believe Week, Macy’s stores, Make-A-Wish chapters and community partners across the country will host digital letter-writing parties and encourage letter drop-offs through Macy’s Curbside Pickup for enhanced safety. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 continues to impact communities and families, these letters to Santa can bring hope and joy to wish kids who are isolated and some of the most vulnerable members of our population.

For parents, educators and community leaders interested in participating in National Believe Week, Macy’s Believe Teacher & Parent Engagement Toolkit provides resources and lesson plans to easily execute within the new environment of virtual learning. These educational materials, created in partnership with The Learning Experience, include letter writing guides, holiday activities and more, offering fun and unique ways for children to learn the importance of giving back to those in need.

