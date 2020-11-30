Canoe Financial Renews At-The-Market Equity Program for Canoe EIT Income Fund

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.



CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: EIT.UN) (TSX: EIT.PR.A) (TSX: EIT.PR.B) is pleased to announce that it is renewing its at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that currently allows the Fund to issue up to $200,000,000 of units of the Fund (the “Units”) to the public from time to time, at the discretion of Canoe Financial LP (the “Manager”). Any ATM Program Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Manager’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until December 25, 2022 unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives and strategies, subject to the Fund’s investment restrictions.