 

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90’s Jingle for a $10k Payday

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 18:21  |  55   |   |   

The past eight months have been a blur, and the lyrics to the Bagel Bites iconic 90’s jingle (“pizza in the morning, pizza in the evenin’, pizza at suppertime”) have never been more true. Many of us really are eating pizza anytime, especially as we wrap-up 2020 like a giant white elephant gift.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005772/en/

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90’s Jingle for a $10k Payday (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90’s Jingle for a $10k Payday (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bagel Bites pizza snacks wants to help end 2020 on a high note, perhaps even a falsetto, by asking fans to remix their classic jingle to see if they have what it takes to land a rockin’ dream job as the first ever “Bagel Bites Bopper.”

“We know people are looking for ways to keep themselves safe and entertained this holiday season, especially as we’re spending more time indoors than ever before,” says Maya McDonald, Brand Activations Lead for Bagel Bites pizza snacks. “In addition to landing an epic dream job that comes with a $10,000 payday, the winner will also receive a year’s supply of delicious Bagel Bites pizza snacks — which I think we can all agree, is worth more than the money and fame.”

Whether you want to create an acoustic indie version to soothe the pizza snack-loving soul, or perform your own interpretive dance to the familiar jingle, fans can showcase their unique take at bagelbops.com now through Dec. 10.

The final video and winning jingle will be featured on Bagel Bites pizza snacks’ social channels. Fans can follow the conversation online through the Bagel Bites Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram channels.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90’s Jingle for a $10k Payday The past eight months have been a blur, and the lyrics to the Bagel Bites iconic 90’s jingle (“pizza in the morning, pizza in the evenin’, pizza at suppertime”) have never been more true. Many of us really are eating pizza anytime, especially as we …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
Blue Apron Names Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Kraft Heinz to Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
16.11.20
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
13.11.20
HEINZ Makes On-Premise Dining Safer With First 100% Touchless KEYSTONE Automatic Dispenser
12.11.20
STOVE TOP Wants You to “Get Stuffy” With Launch of Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Collection
09.11.20
Maxwell House Announces $200,000 Donation, Multiyear Partnership With Operation FINALLY HOME to Build Homes for Veterans in Need
03.11.20
2 brandheiße Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktien mit über 5 % Dividendenrendite!
02.11.20
Solides Q3: Ist die Buffett-Aktie Kraft Heinz jetzt ein Kauf?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
1.133
The Kraft Heinz Company