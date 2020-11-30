 

TTM Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen, China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) products and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced participation at the 2020 International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen) at Booth 1L01. Themed “5G Era · Smart Future”, the Exhibition will be held from December 2nd-4th at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.

At this year’s event, TTM experts will be conducting a series of interactive customer presentations to highlight TTM’s innovative technical solutions to address customer challenges across diverse end markets and end-use applications. These sessions will include: “PCB Capability Update for Telecom & Networking Products”; “PCB Signal Integrity Engineering for 5G & Next Gen Networking”; and “PCB for ADAS Applications – Setting New Boundaries”.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for this year’s show preventing many TTM customers and visitors from personally attending this important annual industry event. In response to these challenges, TTM will unveil its innovative beyond boundaries exhibition solution to accommodate all TTM booth visitors, including those unable to physically attend due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Special sessions are being organized at TTM’s Hong Kong office during the exhibition periods. Customers and suppliers can join these networked events and experience TTM’s first ever beyond boundaries booth from Hong Kong.

“TTM is always innovating to meet the needs of our customers with differentiated and unique solutions. At this year’s show, we will provide our customers both an on-site and beyond boundaries exhibition experience to showcase new technologies and collaborate together on new innovative solutions to address their application challenges. We look forward to a great show and many productive customer visits whether in Shenzhen or Hong Kong,” said Kent Hardwick, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and EMS, TTM Technologies.

About International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen)
Since it was first staged in 2002, the Exhibition, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA) and China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA), has grown year by year and evolved from a modest regional event into the PCB industry’s premier international platform for networking, information exchange, education, and keeping up with market trends and the latest innovations. Additional information can be found at www.hkpcashow.org.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:

Winnie Ng Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Marketing Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000 +1 714 327 3050
winnie.ng@ttm.com  sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 

TTM Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TTM Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen, China SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) products and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced participation at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation