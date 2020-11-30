 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 27.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
price volume
19.50 109
19.50 480
19.50 411
19.46 19
19.46 226
19.46 200
19.46 200
19.46 200
19.46 155
19.42 50
19.42 235
19.46 128
19.46 224
19.46 227
19.50 136
19.50 302
19.50 418
19.50 182
19.50 98
19.50 236
19.50 764
19.46 910
19.46 90
19.42 51
19.42 19
19.42 309
19.42 370
19.42 41
19.42 50
19.42 101
19.42 59
19.44 161
19.44 187
19.44 170
19.44 64
19.44 418
19.44 100
19.44 159
19.44 106
19.44 290
19.46 102
19.46 243
19.44 222
19.44 226
19.44 215
19.44 310
19.44 27
19.40 22
19.40 218
19.40 245
19.40 233
19.40 228
19.40 54
19.40 68
19.40 268
19.40 237
19.40 291
19.40 136
19.40 466
19.40 54
19.40 342
19.40 266
19.40 272
19.36 355
19.42 252
19.42 90
19.42 196
19.42 110
19.42 97
19.42 119
19.42 238
19.42 215
19.42 225
19.42 219
19.42 226
19.42 258
19.44 19
19.44 215
19.44 216
19.44 240
19.44 248
19.44 62
19.44 223
19.44 222
19.44 264
19.44 217
19.44 74
19.42 157
19.42 299
19.42 290
19.42 82
19.42 123
19.42 49
19.40 160
19.40 231
19.40 314
19.40 295
19.50 338
19.50 3
19.50 94
19.50 428
19.50 137
19.48 229
19.48 6
19.48 6
19.60 87
19.60 453
19.60 241
19.62 110
19.62 1051
19.62 1314
19.64 112
19.64 701
19.64 2031
19.50 345
19.50 31
19.50 27
19.50 27
19.50 2
19.50 2
19.50 3
19.64 116
19.64 1000
19.64 884
19.64 68
19.64 101
19.64 53

total volume: 30000
total price: 584831.16
average price: 19.49437200000000


Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English

