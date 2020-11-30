NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY BE UNLAWFUL, WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

Press Release

Stockholm, 30 November 2020

Sinch announces the completion of a directed new share issue of 3,187,736 shares, raising approx. SEK 3.3 billion, and larger shareholders’ sale of existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ) (“Sinch” or the “Company”) has, in accordance with the Company’s press release earlier today on 30 November 2020 and based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020, resolved on a directed issue of 3,187,736 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 1,050 per share (the “Share Issue”), corresponding to (i) a discount of approximately 5 percent in relation to the volume weighted average share price for the Company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 30 November 2020, and (ii) a premium of approximately 1 percent in relation to the closing price for the Company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 27 November 2020. The proceeds from the Share Issue amounts to approximately SEK 3.3 billion before issue costs. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process performed by the joint bookrunners Carnegie and Handelsbanken Capital Markets (the “Joint Bookrunners”). The Share Issue was significantly oversubscribed and a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated in the Share Issue. In addition, a fund managed by SB Management, a 100 percent owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, (“SB Management”), has, in accordance with its previous commitment, subscribed for 1,200,000 shares in the Share Issue. In connection with the Share Issue, and due to strong demand, certain larger shareholders, including several co-founders (the “Selling Shareholders”), have sold 5,200,000 existing shares in the Company to SB Management (the “Sell-down”), meaning that SB Management will hold in total 6,400,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 10.1 percent of the shares and votes in the Company following the Share Issue and the Sell-down. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sell-down.