 

Sinch AB (publ) Sinch announces the completion of a directed new share issue of 3,187,736 shares, raising approx. SEK 3.3 billion, and larger shareholders’ sale of existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:58  |  45   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY BE UNLAWFUL, WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

 

Press Release

Stockholm, 30 November 2020

Sinch announces the completion of a directed new share issue of 3,187,736 shares, raising approx. SEK 3.3 billion, and larger shareholders’ sale of existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ) (“Sinch” or the “Company”) has, in accordance with the Company’s press release earlier today on 30 November 2020 and based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020, resolved on a directed issue of 3,187,736 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 1,050 per share (the “Share Issue”), corresponding to (i) a discount of approximately 5 percent in relation to the volume weighted average share price for the Company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 30 November 2020, and (ii) a premium of approximately 1 percent in relation to the closing price for the Company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 27 November 2020. The proceeds from the Share Issue amounts to approximately SEK 3.3 billion before issue costs. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process performed by the joint bookrunners Carnegie and Handelsbanken Capital Markets (the “Joint Bookrunners”). The Share Issue was significantly oversubscribed and a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated in the Share Issue. In addition, a fund managed by SB Management, a 100 percent owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, (“SB Management”), has, in accordance with its previous commitment, subscribed for 1,200,000 shares in the Share Issue. In connection with the Share Issue, and due to strong demand, certain larger shareholders, including several co-founders (the “Selling Shareholders”), have sold 5,200,000 existing shares in the Company to SB Management (the “Sell-down”), meaning that SB Management will hold in total 6,400,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 10.1 percent of the shares and votes in the Company following the Share Issue and the Sell-down. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sell-down.

Seite 1 von 7
Sinch Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) Sinch announces the completion of a directed new share issue of 3,187,736 shares, raising approx. SEK 3.3 billion, and larger shareholders’ sale of existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch announces its intention to carry out a directed new share issue and large shareholders’ intention to sell existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management
27.11.20
Sinch AB (publ): Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ)
12.11.20
Sinch Wins Two Gold Global Smarties X Awards From Mobile Marketing Association For Impactful Text For Humanity Campaign
03.11.20
Sinch AB (publ): Interim Report, January – September 2020
01.11.20
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2020 quarterly report
01.11.20
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect