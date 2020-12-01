Tower One Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides an Update on the Progress of the Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis, the details of which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.



“The last few quarters have shown the strength and resilience of the platform that the Company’s built in Latin America. While the construction was severely impacted during the first and second quarter of this year due to the strict lockdowns, our team continued to deliver value to our customers and the recurring tower lease business did not suffer the impact of the economic slowdown,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Ochoa. “With increased demand for new BTS sites, specially from Colombia and Mexico, construction of new sites rebounded during the third quarter and the Company has as of today 28 new towers that are being constructed. These new sites will come into service during the fourth quarter of this year. The Company has also been awarded with new sites and construction is about to break ground. I am exceptionally proud of what we have been able to produce this year so far, and very thankful for the accomplishments by our team. While 2020 has brought many unexpected challenges, our team has executed well across each aspect of our business and we are envisioning a record year in 2021,” Mr. Ochoa added.