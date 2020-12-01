Captura AS, 70% owned by SVP Strategy & Business Development Kjell Ove Hatlem (the remaining 30 % owned by Anne Brit Hatlem), a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 30 November 2020 purchased 1,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 81.70 per share.

After the transaction Captura AS holds 3,000 shares in the Company.