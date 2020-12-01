 

AKVA group ASA Mandatory notification of trade

01.12.2020, 07:51  |  45   |   |   

Captura AS, 70% owned by SVP Strategy & Business Development Kjell Ove Hatlem (the remaining 30 % owned by Anne Brit Hatlem), a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 30 November 2020 purchased 1,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 81.70 per share.

After the transaction Captura AS holds 3,000 shares in the Company.

Dated: 1 December 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


