Doubleview Provides Drilling Update at its Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to provide an update on exploration drilling at its 100% owned Hat gold rich copper porphyry property located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Located west of the Lisle Zone, drill hole H-037 is directed to the apparent center of a strong chargeability anomaly identified by a deep penetrating 3D induced polarization geophysical survey. This is the initial exploration drilling in this target area that also exhibits intense silicification.

Hole H-037, with inclination -60° and planned length of 600 metres, is collared 1460 metres west of the apparent center of the Lisle Zone that has been the focus of all earlier work and will extend the exploration domain to approximately 2050 metres.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, comments that "Copper commodity prices have risen impressively in recent weeks in response to global adjustment to Covid-19 issues and to the anticipated economical recovery that will occur as vaccines are deployed. The outlook for the copper mining industry is strong and the need for new production from countries such as Canada that have political stability and reasonable and reliable regulatory systems, mature financial resources and a cohort of skilled labour, is equally strong. Doubleview, with an adequate cash position and a highly prospective gold-copper deposit, is well positioned to benefit from that situation and continue its growth. We will have much analytical data to report as it becomes available in coming weeks and our outlook as we approach 2021 is buoyant".

Drawing 1 illustrates the location of Hole H-037 in relation to the chargeability anomaly; Drawing 2, its position relative to other Hat drill holes.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has closed the private placement for a total of $1,774,000.15, announced on October 22, 2020. The Company has raised a total of $4,510,079.25, including the previous private placement.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.