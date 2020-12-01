 

Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for Adults with Nasal Polyps

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 17:34  |  91   |   |   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Xolair (omalizumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients 18 years of age and older with inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids. Nasal polyps can lead to a loss of smell and nasal congestion, and frequently co-occur with other respiratory conditions, such as allergies and asthma. With this approval, Xolair is now the first biologic for the treatment of nasal polyps that targets and blocks immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key driver of inflammation.

“With Xolair, we observed significantly reduced nasal polyps and congestion symptoms in adults who had nasal polyps in two pivotal Phase III studies,” said Joseph Han, M.D., Chief of the Division of Rhinology and the Division of Allergy at Eastern Virginia Medical School and study investigator of the POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 trials. “Xolair provides a new option for treating these patients, who often have other respiratory and allergic conditions that may further worsen symptoms.”

The FDA’s approval is based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 trials. Both trials showed that adult patients with nasal polyps who had an inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids and received Xolair had statistically significant greater improvement from baseline at Week 24 in Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) and weekly average Nasal Congestion Score (NCS) than patients who received placebo. The greater improvements in NPS and NCS in the Xolair group compared to the placebo group were observed as early as the first assessment at Week 4 in both studies. All patients received background nasal mometasone therapy during both the treatment period and a five-week run-in period. In POLYP 1 and POLYP 2, the mean change from baseline at Week 24 for Xolair compared to placebo were: NPS, -1.1 versus 0.1 (95% CI: -1.6, -0.7) and -0.9 versus -0.3 (95% CI: -1.1, -0.1); NCS, -0.9 versus -0.4 (95% CI: -0.8, -0.3) and -0.7 versus -0.2 (95% CI: -0.8, -0.2). POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 are the ninth and tenth Phase III trials for Xolair, respectively. Results from POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 were recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Seite 1 von 6


Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xolair (omalizumab) for Adults with Nasal Polyps Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Xolair (omalizumab) for the add-on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an infected person
23.11.20
Genentech Announces FDA Approval of Xofluza for the Prevention of Influenza Following Contact With an Infected Person
16.11.20
Roche zum elften Mal als nachhaltigstes Gesundheitsunternehmen im Dow Jones Sustainability Index ausgezeichnet
16.11.20
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eleventh time
13.11.20
CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) for the treatment of influenza
13.11.20
CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Phesgo (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection) for HER2-positive breast cancer
05.11.20
Genentech to Present New Data Across 16 Blood Disorders at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting
05.11.20
Roche to present new data across 16 blood disorders at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting
02.11.20
European Commission approves Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of people with the most common form of liver cancer