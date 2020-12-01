 

Net 1 Appoints Two New Directors to its Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 22:05  |  43   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today announced that it has appointed Messrs. Javed Hamid and Monde Nkosi as independent non-executive directors to its board effective December 1, 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome Javed and Monde to our Board,” said Mr. Jabu Mabuza, Net1’s Chairman. “They bring broad global experience and expertise in banking, technology, investment management, risk management and governance to Net 1 which will be invaluable as we expand our payments, financial services and technology operations in South Africa to address the needs of our unbanked citizens and businesses.”

Mr. Hamid is currently a senior advisor to the International Executive Service Corps and held various positions with the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”), a member of the World Bank Group, and a major shareholder in Net1, from 1979 through to 2006. He has extensive international banking, investment and project finance experience and a strong background in investing in emerging markets, structuring investments, managing international investment portfolios, and providing technical assistance to companies in developing countries. He has a keen interest in sustainable development and corporate governance issues. Mr. Hamid holds a Master of Business Administration, from Harvard Business School, a Master of Arts from the University of Cambridge, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Mathematics and Statistics, from the University of Punjab.

In terms of Net1’s policy agreement with the IFC, it has the right to nominate one independent director to the board of the Company. The IFC has advised the Company that it regards Mr. Hamid as the independent director nominated by them under the agreement.

Mr. Nkosi is an executive director of Value Capital Partners (“VCP”), which is a leading South African investment company and major shareholder in Net1. He was previously on the investment team of FFL Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm managing more than $2 billion. Prior to that, Mr. Nkosi was a management consultant at Bain & Company, focused on financial services and telecommunications clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. Nkosi holds a Bachelor of Business Science from the University of Cape Town, a Master of Arts in Education from the Stanford Graduate School of Education, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks
Managing Director – ICR
Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Bridget von Holdt
Business Director – BCW
Phone: +27-82-610-0650
Email: Bridget.vonholdt@bcw-global.com


Net 1 UEPS Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net 1 Appoints Two New Directors to its Board JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today announced that it has appointed Messrs. Javed Hamid and Monde Nkosi as independent non-executive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Net 1 Reports First Quarter 2021 Results