Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2020 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd N.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.50 EUR 6352.50 EUR
59.40 EUR 2138.40 EUR
60.00 EUR 900.00 EUR
59.80 EUR 5980.00 EUR
59.70 EUR 6865.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
59.9364 EUR 22236.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63793  02.12.2020 



