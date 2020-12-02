 

Web Summit Diogo Jota: 'Klopp's a fantastic manager - now my success at Liverpool is up to me'

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Speaking at Web Summit: Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota spoke of how manager Jürgen Klopp and new teammates have helped him to a dream start at his new club
  • Jota also praised club captain Jordan Henderson and the early welcome he extended to the Portuguese player
  • Jota joined European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and tennis star Serena Williams at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota today paid tribute to his Liverpool club captain and the Liverpool manager after an impressive start to his career with the Reds. Jota made the remarks at the 100,000-attendee Web Summit – the largest tech conference in the world.

Jota has scored five goals in his first eight appearances for Liverpool. He was asked which members of the playing and management staff have most helped him to his early success at the club.

"All the team to be honest. I think Liverpool has a great squad. Of course the captain, [Jordan] Henderson, was an important guy – he sent me a text message as soon as he knew I was signing for Liverpool.

"And of course Brazilian players that speak the same language also helped a lot, like Fabinho, [Roberto] Firmino, Ali [Alisson Becker], and then as well Adrián, because Spanish is similar, and I played in Spain, so I can speak Spanish as well. We have a good team and that's the basis of success," said Jota.

Jota went on to praise his new manager, Jürgen Klopp, speaking about the welcome he received from the German.

"Having an open mind when you reach another club [is crucial] – it's key to adapt as quickly as possible and, with the season underway already, it was up to me to find a way to get into the team and not the opposite. So that's what I did, of course with the help of Jürgen.

"He's a fantastic manager, and he took care of me when I first arrived. He had a meeting with me, explaining how the team works – and of course then it's up to the player to learn as fast as he can and to be an important player on the field," said Jota.

About Diogo Jota

Diogo is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and the Portugal national team. He is also an eFootball player and enthusiast, participating in several tournaments and cups.

About Web Summit

In the words of Inc. Magazine, "Web Summit is the largest technology conference in the world". Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet", Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks", Politico "the Olympics of tech", and the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks".

