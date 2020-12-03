 

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2020) with ECOSOIL Holding GmbH

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2020) with ECOSOIL Holding GmbH

03.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

03-December-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2020) with ECOSOIL Holding GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 03 December 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with ECOSOIL Holding GmbH.

ECOSOIL is a full-range provider in the field of land redevelopment and is based in Bochum in North Rhine-Westphalia and Senftenberg in Brandenburg. As one of the leading companies in earthworks with a focus on the environment, ECOSOIL redevelops areas, is active in flood protection and carries out all services relating to landfill operation. The company combines these construction-related services with the professional disposal and recycling of the materials produced.

Dr. Hans-Hermann Hüttemann, managing director of ECOSOIL Holding GmbH: "We are convinced that we will immensely optimise our relevant business processes by using the iTWO platform. Our employees start with the calculation of projects in iTWO - later other processes are digitalised, such as the procurement and purchasing of materials or the detailed evaluation of our projects. We were also convinced by the comprehensive functionality of the modules for the finance and HR area as well as the construction site app, which brings the entire construction site activity directly to the mobile device. In RIB we have found a strong, forward-looking partner with whom we will essentially drive forward the digitalisation in our company".

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "With this contract conclusion, we once again demonstrate that our solution is a set standard in all sectors of the construction industry. We are looking forward to supporting the team around ECOSOIL in its digital transformation. With iTWO we are providing a platform that also optimally meets the requirements of a future-oriented earthworks company and optimally reflects its work processes".

03.12.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

