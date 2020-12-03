 

Goodfood’s Strong Growth Continues as Its Active Subscribers Count Increases 33% to Reach 306,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020   

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today it has reached 306,000 active subscribers with the addition of 26,000 net new active subscribers in the first quarter of Fiscal 2021. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year, highlighting Goodfood’s continued strong investment in growth as it further penetrates the Canadian e-commerce grocery and meal solutions markets.

“We are thrilled with our continued growth achieved on a significantly larger member base, which confirms Goodfood’s leadership in the market and strong status among Canadian consumers,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “This subscriber growth was driven by multiple effective strategies including the scheduled ramp-up of our targeted marketing campaigns during the important back to school period and Black Friday, in addition to important marketing investments promoting new services such as Goodfood WOW and Goodfood’s expanded grocery basket. There is an extraordinarily strong growth opportunity ahead of us in the accelerating e-commerce grocery and meal solutions industry and it is crucial for Goodfood to capitalize on this opportunity and continue to further penetrate the market. We have once more demonstrated our ability to do so this quarter with the addition of 26,000 net new subscribers and are fully committed to continuing to do so in the future,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer fulfilment ecosystem that eliminates food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at November 30, 2020, Goodfood had 306,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

