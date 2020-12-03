 

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:50  |  109   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced it has closed its previously announced sale of 18,450,000 common shares (each, a “Share”) of Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo”) and 9,225,000 warrants of Kirkland Lake Gold (each, a “Warrant”) to purchase Shares to qualified purchasers for gross proceeds to Kirkland Lake Gold in the amount of $45,202,500 (the “Sale Transaction”). The Shares and Warrants were sold through Stifel GMP and Clarus Securities Inc.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share owned by Kirkland Lake Gold at an exercise price of $2.80 for a term of 12 months expiring on December 3, 2021. In the event all Warrants are exercised, an additional $25,830,000 will be paid to Kirkland Lake Gold, for total gross proceeds of $71,032,500.

The securities sold and to be sold under the Sale Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person in the United States, except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

Early Warning Disclosure

Kirkland Lake Gold disposed of an aggregate of 18,450,000 Shares pursuant to the Sale Transaction at an attributed value of $2.45 per Share (attributing the full unit value of $2.45 to the Share component of the unit and nil value to the Warrant component of the unit) for aggregate gross proceeds of $45,202,500. Prior to completion of the Sale Transaction, Kirkland Lake Gold held 27,675,168 Shares, representing approximately 12.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Upon completion of the Sale Transaction, Kirkland Lake Gold owns 9,225,168 Shares, representing approximately 4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, representing a decrease in Kirkland Lake Gold’s shareholdings in Novo of approximately 7.9%.

Seite 1 von 4
Kirkland Lake Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
17.11.20
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
14.11.20
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
09.11.20
goldinvest.de: Kirkland Lake Gold steigert Cashflow und Gewinn deutlich
09.11.20
4 sichere Aktien für die nächsten 4 Jahre
05.11.20
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
05.11.20
goldinvest.de: Kalamazoo Resources - Auf den Spuren von De Grey Mining

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
1.483
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. - Der neueste Gold Midtier
18.08.20
22
Kirkland Gold - und das Suflid-Erz in Australien