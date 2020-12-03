 

DGAP-News KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for in the subscription offer

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for in the subscription offer (news with additional features)

03.12.2020 / 20:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR FORWARDING - EITHER INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY - IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for in the subscription offer

Frankfurt am Main, December 3, 2020 - Out of 13,108,647 new shares offered to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG in the context of the capital increase against cash contributions resolved on November 18, 2020, 11,349,339 new shares have been subscribed for on the basis of currently available information (as of today 6.30 p.m. CET), which corresponds to approximately 86.6% of the offering. The subscription period ends tonight at 11.59 p.m. CET, final results will be published tomorrow, December 4, 2020.

The new shares not subscribed for will be offered starting today, December 3, 2020, to qualified institutional investors at a price equal to or higher than the subscription price of EUR 62.00 by means of private placements in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The final size of the capital increase and the issue proceeds will be determined by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after completion of the private placement and will be announced on December 4, 2020.

The Company

The KION Group is one of the world's leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers. The KION Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and the second largest worldwide in terms of units sold in 2019. It is also a leading provider of warehouse automation based on revenue in 2019.

