 

U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

The Company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in January 2021 and continuing through March 2021. The record dates are January 11, February 8 and March 15, and the payment dates will be January 25, February 22 and March 29.

At the December 2, 2020, closing price of $4.05, the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 0.74% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Company’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company and general business conditions.

The Company has paid a monthly dividend since June 2007 and management continues to buy back stock. The Company will continue the share repurchase program of up to $2.75 million of its outstanding Class A common stock from time to time on the open market for the trading period from and including January 1 through December 31, 2021. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 40 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

# # # # # 

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

