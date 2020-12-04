ComEd Helps Eight More Engineering Students Pursue STEM Careers

To help local students attain their STEM education goals, while developing a workforce that is as diverse as the communities it serves, ComEd today announced it will again provide scholarships to northern Illinois students pursuing engineering degrees that fill the tuition gap not covered by financial aid. Eight new students make up the ComEd Scholars program’s newest class of recipients that attend the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC).

“ComEd lifts up the communities it serves and the first step in that process is helping young people further their education and pursue their dreams,” said Michelle Blaise, ComEd's senior vice president of technical services and an Illinois Tech mechanical engineering alumna. “This year in particular, students and their families face economic challenges. By supporting these students now, we hope they will gain the education necessary to develop the innovations that help local communities succeed in the future.”