 

ComEd Helps Eight More Engineering Students Pursue STEM Careers

To help local students attain their STEM education goals, while developing a workforce that is as diverse as the communities it serves, ComEd today announced it will again provide scholarships to northern Illinois students pursuing engineering degrees that fill the tuition gap not covered by financial aid. Eight new students make up the ComEd Scholars program’s newest class of recipients that attend the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC).

“ComEd lifts up the communities it serves and the first step in that process is helping young people further their education and pursue their dreams,” said Michelle Blaise, ComEd's senior vice president of technical services and an Illinois Tech mechanical engineering alumna. “This year in particular, students and their families face economic challenges. By supporting these students now, we hope they will gain the education necessary to develop the innovations that help local communities succeed in the future.”

Now in its second year, the ComEd Scholars program provides scholarships that fill education-related expenses not covered by financial aid, allowing students to pursue STEM degrees locally for the rest of their undergraduate careers. Additionally, ComEd Scholars are guaranteed an opportunity to interview for internships at ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, and are invited to participate in a mentorship program with ComEd engineers. ComEd has previously provided scholarships to four students through this program.

To qualify for the ComEd Scholars program, students are first recommended by their respective schools. Each school’s financial aid office then partners with academic advisors to identify high-performing students facing financial burdens to continue their education. Prospective recipients must then submit a personal statement, financial-aid application and school transcripts.

The 2020 ComEd Scholars are:

  • Daniel Arechiga – a second-year student from Lockport, Ill., pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at Illinois Tech.
  • Neil Young – a second-year student from Freeport, Ill., pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Illinois Tech.
  • Lake Crowell – a third-year student from Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood, pursuing a degree in industrial engineering at UIC.
  • Victoria Dorris – a third-year student from Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, pursuing a degree in industrial engineering at UIC.
  • Sultan Muhammad – a second-year student from Dolton, Ill., pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at UIC.
  • Anahi Soto – a second-year student from Maywood, Ill., pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC.
  • Lauren-Charlise Walls – a second-year student from Chicago’s Avalon Park neighborhood, pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC.
  • Caleb Williams – a second-year student from Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC.

“ComEd’s unwavering leadership and support is a testament to their commitment to investing in the talented young minds that will shape the future of STEM,” said UIC CHANCE Director Kendal Parker.

